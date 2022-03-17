Early bird registration open for 17th Cape May County 4-H Golf Tournament

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council will host the return of the Cape May County 4-H Golf Tournament in April after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual event the past two years. The tournament will take place on Sunday, April 24 at the Avalon Golf and Country Club in Swainton.

There are many ways to be part of this fundraising event: sign up to golf, be a sponsor or donate an item or gift certificate for our door prizes.

Tournament entry fees are $135 per person and $540 for a foursome. Register by April 1 and receive an early bird discount — save $20 on the registration of a foursome, pay only $520 and pay just $130 for an individual. The entry fee includes green fees, carts, registration gifts, door prizes, an Italian buffet dinner and delicious homemade desserts made by 4-H youth.

The tournament features Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, and Putting Contests. Tournament registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with the shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three tournament teams and the top coed team.

All proceeds from the tournament go directly to 4-H horse project educational costs, youth participation in state and national 4-H leadership events, and renovations to the 4-H horse show arena on the 4-H Fairgrounds. The next project is new fencing for the arena.

The 4-H Horse Council is the volunteer advisory group for the 4-H horse clubs of Cape May County. The annual golf tournament is the council’s sole fundraiser. Donations to the tournament are tax deductible. Registration forms are available at the 4-H Office, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road or on-line at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu. If you would like to play in the tournament or need additional information, call the Cape May County 4-H office, at 609-465-5115, ext. 3606, or email linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us.