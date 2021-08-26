Eagle Scout completes flag retirement station for Cape May County

Boy Scouts of America Troop 73 Life Scout Zachary DuFault chose to honor the nation’s stars and stripes by designing and building a flag retirement station at Cape May County Park South for his Eagle Scout project.

DuFault, 16, is a senior at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The United States of America Flag Retirement Ceremony Station took over a year to complete and consists of a steel fire pit and 180 dedication and memorial bricks surrounded by five benches.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, DuFault and fellow Scouts from Troop 73 hosted a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony was attended by over 200 people, including Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Sen. Michael A. Testa, Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan, Deputy Mayor for Middle Township Theron Gandy, local veteran organizations, members of Boy Scouts of America and family and friends. The United States Coast Guard Color Guard was on hand for the ceremony. The event was opened to the patriotic Cape May community to attend.

During the ceremony, an old and tattered flag was disassembled and the stripes were removed and placed into the burning fire.

According to DuFault, the purpose of The Cape May County United States of America Flag Retirement Station is to encourage proper respect for the flag of the United States and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner. Usage of this area will be open to all veteran organizations, Boy Scout/Girl Scout troops, schools, churches and local organizations.