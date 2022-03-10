Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia to Award $100,000 in Scholarships to Regional High School and College Students

Dunkin’ and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees announced the launch of its 13th annual Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program, which will award $100,000 in scholarships to area high school and college students. With the program’s return, Dunkin’ franchisees are celebrating by increasing the individual scholarship awards from $2,000 to $5,000 per student to help ease the financial burden of college.

In collaboration with Scholarship America, Dunkin’ will award a $5,000 academic scholarship to 20 students throughout the greater Philadelphia region to attend an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice this fall. Dunkin’s Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program will be open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and local community.

“Dunkin’ franchisees throughout the greater Philadelphia area are excited to launch the annual Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program to continue helping the students in our communities as they work toward advanced education,” said Perry Shah, Dunkin’ franchisee and chairman of the Dunkin’ Philadelphia Advertising Committee. “We look forward to recognizing more deserving students this year and are thrilled to offer a larger scholarship award, aiming to help ease the financial burden of college.”

Since its creation in 2009, the Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program has awarded $500,000 in scholarships to 300 outstanding part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors.

Applications will be accepted through April 15. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in Fall 2022. Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, or Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit https://learnmore. scholarsapply.org/ dunkinphilly/.