Dr. Richard Sterling, Board Certified ENT Specialist welcomed to Cape Regional Health System
Dr. Richard Sterling, Board Certified ENT Specialist welcomed to Cape Regional Health System

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Richard Sterling, MD, FACS, to Cape May County. Dr. Sterling is an Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist with Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy located in Cape May Court House. He is board certified in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery.

Dr. Sterling completed his medical training at Temple University School of Medicine and his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina at Charleston. Dr. Sterling has over 30 years of experience in adult and pediatric ear, nose and throat surgical and specialty care.

Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients, and his office is located at Cape Regional Brighton Plaza, 307 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House. To schedule an appointment, call 609-899-7200.

