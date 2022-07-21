Downtown Wildwood is rocking the Dog Days of Summer

WILDWOOD – The Dog Days of Summer are hot and so is the schedule of summer events in Downtown Wildwood.

The Downtown Wildwood Business District is hosting daily events in Byrne Plaza and offering something for everyone. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave.

The weekly Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday, through Labor Day weekend. There are more than 70 vendors on both sides of Pacific Avenue, between Schellenger and Oak avenues.

In addition to the farmers market, there’s a full schedule of activities and entertainment events.

5 Fabulous Days of Fitness in the Plaza – 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.:

• Boot Camp Circuit Training with Dion on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cost is $10. All equipment provided.

• Zumba with Gayle on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $5 for a fun workout that will have you dancing through the rest of the day.

Music in the Plaza: Free live bands take over the Byrne Plaza stage 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday nights. The lineup schedule:

July 21: Legacy Band

Aug. 18: 40 North Country

July 28: Animal House

Aug. 4 A.M. Radio

Aug. 25: The Chatterband

Sept. 1: The Big House Band

Movies in the Plaza: Tuesday night is Free Family Movie Night in Downtown Wildwood. Bring your chairs and blankets and settle in for family movie night under the stars. The schedule includes "Luca" at 8:15 p.m. on July 26 and "Encanto" at 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Fun Fridays: Live music, vendors and yard games will be at Byrne Plaza on select Friday evenings this summer from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m. Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra is scheduled for July 29 and Aug. 19.

Parking is free for Byrne Plaza events in the lots behind the shops; on the east side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Schellenger avenues, and on the west side of Pacific, between Oak and Wildwood avenues.

Find us online at DOOWW.com, on Facebook at Wildwood By The Sea, Instagram wildwood_by_the_sea and Twitter @DoWildwoodNJ.