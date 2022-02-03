Do you have a family member or friend struggling with a mental health condition?

The NAMI Family-to-Family education program provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered in this dynamic interactive program include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery.
The course is presented free of charge to participants on eight consecutive Saturdays from 9 to 11:00 a.m., starting March 5. It is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well-being. The program is taught by trained instructors who also have a family member with a mental health condition.
The following are comments from previous participants in the Family-to-Family program.
“This course was overall the single most, without a doubt, helpful and informative resource offered in all my years searching for answers…it has helped me to understand better and communicate more effectively with my brother.”
“The course has helped me to realize that my son is still inside the body that is often times hidden by the mental illness, and that I am not alone in this.”
For more information and to register for the Family-to-Family program, contact NAMI Atlantic/Cape May at 609-741-5125; email nami1557@comcast.net; or visit our website at www.namiacm.org
About NAMI Atlantic/Cape MayNAMI Atlantic/Cape May, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, provides education, advocacy and support for those who suffer from mental health conditions and for families or friends who are challenged by the disabling effect mental illness may have on their loved one. Mental health conditions may often co-occur with substance abuse disorders.
We work to learn more about our local and state mental health systems, how they work, how to use them gainfully and how to change them; follow new research and treatment possibilities; join with similar groups throughout New Jersey and nationwide in identifying and working for improved treatment and resources; advocate for and support legislation to improve programs and research in the field of mental health; and develop adequate aftercare services. NAMI Atlantic Cape May is a 501C3 non-profit organization.