Dire Straits Legacy Band brings classic hits to Cape May summer concert series

CAPE MAY — The Dire Straits Legacy Band will perform 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Cape May Convention Hall as part of the Cape May Summer Concert Series.

The Dire Straits Legacy Band features a lineup of superb musicians, many of whom recorded and toured with the Grammy-winning group in the 1980s and 1990s. This supergroup will bring new life to hits such as “Money for Nothing,” “Walk of Life,” “So Far Away,” and “Sultans of Swing.”

Dire Straits made its mark on the music world in the 1980s, topping charts on both sides of the Atlantic and winning four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, and two MTV Music Video Awards.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased in person at Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave., or online at CapeMayCity.com.

Concert series updates and other Cape May news can be found at facebook.com/capemaycity and on Instagram at instagram.com/capemaycity. For more information, call 609-884-9565.

