Dinner Theater at AROMA Restaurant

VENTNOR — Marlene May, the president of South Jersey Players, Inc. – a nonprofit community theater, has been yearning to present dinner theater at a local venue for some time.

The theater group was founded in 2017 and incorporated in 2020 with the mission of promoting local playwrights featuring local actors in short plays. Most recently, SJP presented Plays in the Park at the new Ventnor Memory Park and Park Plays at the Margate City Public Library’s “Under the Tent” series.

Aroma Restaurant, at 5206 Atlantic Ave., will be the newest setting to host five one-act plays. They are: “How Do I Love Thee?” by Tom Chin; “Blind Spot” by Sondra Mandel; “One’s Cup of Tea” by Jeff Dunne; “Chance Meeting?” by Phyllis Shanken; and “The Clam” by Amanda Quaid.

The current set up will include a buffet on the south side of the restaurant, with a dining area on the north side. The archway would outline the actor’s playing space for five original one-acts. Once ticket pricing and show dates were agreed upon, SJP purchased a portable pipe and drape system to function as a back-drop for the actors, to be assembled just behind the arch. LED lights and a portable sound system will further enhance the audience’s viewing experience.

The Aroma team’s enthusiasm for this venture and South Jersey Player’s loyal local company are a perfect fit for a new dinner theater in Ventnor’s North Beach.

SHOW INFO:

Dates — March 8, 15 and 22

Time — buffet, 6 p.m,; showtime, 7:15 p.m.

Tickets — $45 with advanced reservations required; limited seating.

For information, call South Jersey Players at 347-920 6399 or visit southjerseyplayer.org