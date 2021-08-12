County library partners with Sturdy Savings Bank for Teen Photography Contest award ceremony,

The Cape May County Library invites the public to attend the Teen Photography Contest award ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. The contest, cosponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, encourages teens to express themselves and share their talent. Teens ages 12 to 18 were given the opportunity to enter their photography into three categories: “Happiness Is…,” “Animals,” and “Beach Life.” One grand prize photo will be selected to win $100, and photos in each category will be selected to win first, second, and third. The ceremony will be held in the Cape May Court House Library’s Pocket Park, where the photography is on display for all to view.

The CMCL Teen Department serves young adults throughout Cape May County. The Teen Department provides materials for all ages, opportunities for teens to participate in library programs, and volunteer opportunities for helping others. To learn more about the Cape May County Library Teen Department, visit teen.cmclibrary.org. or call 609-463-6350, option 5.