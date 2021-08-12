County library partners with Sturdy Savings Bank for Teen Photography Contest award ceremony,

The Cape May County Library invites the public to attend the Teen Photography Contest award ceremony at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. The contest, cosponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank, encourages teens to express themselves and share their talent. Teens ages 12 to 18 were given the opportunity to enter their photography into three categories: “Happiness Is…,” “Animals,” and “Beach Life.” One grand prize photo will be selected to win $100, and photos in each category will be selected to win first, second, and third. The ceremony will be held in the Cape May Court House Library’s Pocket Park, where the photography is on display for all to view.
The CMCL Teen Department serves young adults throughout Cape May County. The Teen Department provides materials for all ages, opportunities for teens to participate in library programs, and volunteer opportunities for helping others. To learn more about the Cape May County Library Teen Department, visit teen.cmclibrary.org. or call 609-463-6350, option 5.
“I can’t wait to see the artistic talents of our young men and women in Cape May County during this Teen Photograph Contest,” said Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “The County Library staff always puts on great events for our families and are continuing to do an amazing job for the community. I encourage everyone to come out and congratulate our winners and thank our library staff.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May City, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, and Woodbine. The library has books, audio books, downloadable eBooks, video games, music, magazines, and movies. Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.