County COVID-19 testing expanded

Testing will be conducted at the Cape May County Department of Health on Mondays and Wednesdays, except on holidays. A mobile testing unit will be out in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on holidays. Individual’s insurance will be billed if applicable. If an individual does not have insurance, the cost will be covered. The testing will be done by appointment. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance will be followed to assure the safety of staff and participants.