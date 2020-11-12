County COVID-19 testing expanded

In response to COVID-19, the Cape May County Department of Health, in partnership with Cape Regional Medical Center and the Cape May County and local offices of emergency management will be expanding testing throughout Cape May County.
Testing will be available at the county Department of Health and at various locations around the county. Testing will be by appointment. To make an appointment, call 609-463-6581.
“Cape May County understands the importance of making COVID-19 testing readily available for its residents. To increase access to testing for our at-risk population and first responders, a mobile testing unit will be coming to a town by you. Testing will also be performed at Cape May County Department of Health. Help us protect our community by getting tested,” said Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
It is especially important to get tested if:
• You are experiencing symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, sore throat, muscle pain, shivering, headache or new loss of taste or smell.
• You have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19
• You are an essential worker — health care worker, first responder, food service worker, or transit worker.
• You were recently in a large crowd where social distancing was hard to maintain
• You recently traveled to an area or a state with high COVID-19 infection rates
• You are considered high-risk due to underlying health conditions
Testing will be conducted at the Cape May County Department of Health on Mondays and Wednesdays, except on holidays. A mobile testing unit will be out in the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on holidays. Individual’s insurance will be billed if applicable. If an individual does not have insurance, the cost will be covered. The testing will be done by appointment. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance will be followed to assure the safety of staff and participants.
For additional information and a list of testing locations, call 609-463-6581. For the current information, follow Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook and see CMCHealth.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!