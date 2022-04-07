Country Shore Women's Club soap drive to benefit Sister Jean's Community Center

UPPER TOWNSHIP – The Country Shore Women’s Club heard that Sister Jean’s Community Center was in desperate need of soap items for their clients and quickly put together a Soap Drive. Our members and friends donated over 50 soap products including dish soap, laundry detergent and shampoo. The members of the CSWC were happy to be able to help the community center in its time of need.
The Country Shore Women’s Club welcomes new members to join its nonprofit community service group. Regular meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Social events and activities are in addition to the regular club meetings. If you’d like to make new friends and have fun while helping your community, contact us at tanyacurrancmp@gmail.com.