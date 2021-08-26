Commander Max Slusher retires from Navy after 41 years

BRIGANTINE – Commander Max Slusher retired last week from the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve after more than 41 years of service. Slusher was the honored guest at a reception of close friends and family members to celebrate his retirement at the Elks Lodge in Brigantine on Saturday, Aug. 21. While retiring from the Navy/Navy Reserve, Slusher will continue to serve as director of Business Development for the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.

Commander Slusher grew up in Ocean City and was educated at Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Stockton University, University of Delaware and Rowan University. Commander Slusher enlisted in April 1979 and attended boot camp, Basic Electronic and Electricity school, and Electronic Technician Phase I and Phase 2 schools. Seaman Slusher’s first assignment was Submarine Support Facility, Detachment 404, New London, Connecticut.

Commander Slusher received a direct commission from the enlisted ranks in 1992 and attended Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia, and was assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion Twenty-One in Lakehurst. Commander Slusher served 28 years of commissioned service, predominantly in expeditionary units throughout the Navy, culminating with a commanding officer tour with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion Eleven, Jacksonville, Florida.