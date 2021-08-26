Commander Max Slusher retires from Navy after 41 years

BRIGANTINE – Commander Max Slusher retired last week from the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve after more than 41 years of service. Slusher was the honored guest at a reception of close friends and family members to celebrate his retirement at the Elks Lodge in Brigantine on Saturday, Aug. 21. While retiring from the Navy/Navy Reserve, Slusher will continue to serve as director of Business Development for the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.
Commander Slusher grew up in Ocean City and was educated at Saint Augustine Preparatory School, Stockton University, University of Delaware and Rowan University. Commander Slusher enlisted in April 1979 and attended boot camp, Basic Electronic and Electricity school, and Electronic Technician Phase I and Phase 2 schools. Seaman Slusher’s first assignment was Submarine Support Facility, Detachment 404, New London, Connecticut.
Commander Slusher received a direct commission from the enlisted ranks in 1992 and attended Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia, and was assigned to Navy Mobile Construction Battalion Twenty-One in Lakehurst. Commander Slusher served 28 years of commissioned service, predominantly in expeditionary units throughout the Navy, culminating with a commanding officer tour with Navy Cargo Handling Battalion Eleven, Jacksonville, Florida.
During his military career, Commander Slusher served multiple times in the Persian Gulf, 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility, and was mobilized as Officer-in-Charge, Mobile Air Cargo Handlers Team Two with the 3rd Marine Air Wing, Al Anbar Province, Iraq, from 2004-05. Commander Slusher also served in Germany, Korea, Mali Africa, and Haiti. Commander Slusher concluded his career by acting as a liaison between Navy Expedition Support Group and Navy Cargo Handling Battalions and performed as command and control assessor during battalion field-training exercises.
Commander Slusher was highly decorated, having earned the Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Insignia, the Supply Corps Expeditionary Warfare Badge, and the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Pin. Among his numerous personal awards and unit decorations, Slusher received the Meritorious Service Medal (4 awards), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (3 awards), Navy Achievement Medal (3 awards), Joint Meritorious Unit Award w/Oak Leave Cluster, Navy Battle “E” Ribbon (2 awards), Navy Reserve Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Fleet Marine Force Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Medal (2 awards), Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and Humanitarian Service Medal.
Commander Slusher lives in Somers Point and Brigantine, with his wife Andrea Slusher. They have three children, Colette (Richard), Colin (Susanna) and Nicholas (Lyndsie), and three grandchildren.