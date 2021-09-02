 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College News
0 comments
Graduations and dean’s list mentions

College News

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Graduations

Julie Frazee, of Egg Harbor City, is a member of The University of Alabama’s 2021 graduating class. Frazee graduated with a Master of Science.

Deans list

Alexis Hensley, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Thomas Gordon, of Linwood, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Shane Ferry, of Margate, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Tyler Caggia, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cape May

Author's Luncheon ticket sale

The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library proudly present the annual Author Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Flande…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News