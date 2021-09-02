College News

Graduations

Julie Frazee, of Egg Harbor City, is a member of The University of Alabama’s 2021 graduating class. Frazee graduated with a Master of Science.

Deans list

Alexis Hensley, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Thomas Gordon, of Linwood, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Shane Ferry, of Margate, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

Tyler Caggia, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.