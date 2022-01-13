College News

Dean list

Lauren Willett, of Woodbine, was named to the 2021 President's List at Coastal Carolina University

Aislin Robb, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Julia Fumo, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Nicholas Ferzetti, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Slippery Rock University.

Graduations

Manas Kumar Kanchala, of Mays Landing, is a member of University of the Cumberland’s graduating class with a degree in Master of Science in Information Technology.

Stephanie Royko, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2021 fall Dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Taylor Barnhart, of Northfield, was named to the 2021 Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University.