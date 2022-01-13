College News

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dean list

Lauren Willett, of Woodbine, was named to the 2021 President's List at Coastal Carolina University

Aislin Robb, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Julia Fumo, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Nicholas Ferzetti, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s list at Slippery Rock University.

Graduations

Manas Kumar Kanchala, of Mays Landing, is a member of University of the Cumberland’s graduating class with a degree in Master of Science in Information Technology.

Stephanie Royko, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2021 fall Dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

Taylor Barnhart, of Northfield, was named to the 2021 Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University.

Samantha Oliver, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the 2021 Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University. 

Megan Bozzi named, of Linwood, was named to the 2021 President's List at Coastal Carolina University.

Daniel Dephilippis, of Galloway Township, was named to the 2021 Dean's list at SUNY Canton.

David Bieniakowski, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the 2021 Dean's list at Lebanon Valley College.

Lauren Vandenberg of Northfield, was named to the 2021 Dean's list at Lebanon Valley College.

Samantha Smoger, of Ventnor City, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

Courtney Jones, of Absecon, was named to the 2021 fall Dean’s list at the University of Connecticut.

