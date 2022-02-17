 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE NEWS

College news

Graduations

Ashley Abreu Marroquin, of Galloway Township, graduated form Park University with a degree in Management/Computer Information Systems.

Yvette Wise, of Vineland, graduated from Park University with a degree in Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement.

Dean’s List

John Halbruner, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Bryant University.

Dorena Motta, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at SUNY Cortland.

Emerson Fischer, of Linwood, was named to the University of Hartford’s President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for fall 2021.

Justin Thomas, of Galloway Township, has been named to the University of Hartford’s President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for Fall 2021.

Natalyn Artiles, of Galloway Township, has been named to Saint Peter’s University has been named to the Dean’s List for fall 2021.

Keshav Mathur, of Northfield, has been named to the Tufts University Dean's List for Fall 2021.

Henry Adair, of Ocean City, has been named to the Tufts University Dean's List for Fall 2021.

Kyle Krell, of Margate City, has been named to the Tufts University Dean's List for Fall 2021.

Nicholas Nutile, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Alvernia University.

Qnyera Hinton, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Alvernia University.

Benjamin Church, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Ithaca College.

Kelly Stokes, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at The University of Tampa.

Tyler Caggia, of Mays Landing, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.

Kaleigh Rose McDonnell, of Linwood, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Radford University.

President’s list

Hannah Ahlstrom, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Miami University.

