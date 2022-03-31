College News

Dean’s ListMeaghan Baker, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Loyola University Maryland.
Haley Harper, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Loyola University Maryland.
ATLANTIC CITY — Indulge in a nearly endless array of palate pleasing eats and raise money for Atlantic Cape culinary students at this year’s 3…
ATLANTIC CITY – South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, encourages its customers to continue taking full advantage of avail…
VENTNOR – Julie Fink, of Ventnor was elected for a two-year term to serve as board president of the local Southern New Jersey Chapter of Assoc…
The events of the past few weeks regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine have certainly had an effect on the markets and the economy as a wh…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher toured the Stockton University Maple Project this week to observe th…
Looking out the window today, I see the remnants of the recent snow storm we all dealt with and a sea of white on the ground. It is 20 degrees…
The South Jersey Jazz Society has announced that the annual “Bob Simon” Scholarship Award will once again be available to aspiring middle scho…
Chairman William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the installation of the Executive Committee of the Pinelands Municipal Council on March 8 at…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Spring Equine Health Clinic will bring life-saving vaccines to horses of Cape May County on Thu…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will hold the Lunch &…
