College news

Graduations

Danielle Reale, of Egg Harbor City, graduated from Missouri State University with a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Eric Victor Pagano, of Somers Point, graduated from Clarkson University with a Master Science in Occupational Therapy.

Dean’s List

Olivia Stanley, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of the South.

Marlee Canale, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Maine.

Aidan Purcell, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Delaware Valley University.

Abigail Bonsall, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University.

Sara Vandyke, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Widener University.

William Rodgers, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Widener University.

Regina Lamcken, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Widener University.