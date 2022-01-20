College News

Dean list

Megan Tierney, of Northfield, was named to the 2021 Fall Dean’s list at DeSales University.

William Pollick, of Sea Isle City, was named to the 2021 Fall Dean’s list at DeSales University.

Leo Troy, of Brigantine, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

James Miller, of Ventnor, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Julianna Maskell, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Stephanie Gwyn, of Mays Landing, was named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

President’s list

Christopher Iannacone, of Galloway Township, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Sheneva Paz, of Galloway Township, was named to the Fall 2021 President’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.