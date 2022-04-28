 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE NEWS

College News

  • 0

Melissa Crystal, of Point Pleasant, was recently named to the winter 2022 President's List at Sherman College of Chiropractic. 

Paul Biagi of Vineland,  was recently recognized for academic achievement during Lebanon Valley College's Natural Sciences Award ceremony and won the Outstanding Senior in Actuarial Science Award and Outstanding Senior in Analytical Finance.

Lauren Vandenberg of Northfield, was recently inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, at Lebanon Valley College.

Rhiannon Giannetti, of Galloway was recently awarded the Elaine Stewart-Tyrrell Memorial Scholarship at Centenary University.

Dean's List

Joseph Iannelli, of Ventnor City, was recently named to the winter 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

William Mack, of Marmora, was recently named to the winter 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baseball and the Stock Market

This week, Kyle McClure, an advisor in my office, wanted to share an interesting analogy on baseball and investing. Go Phillies!

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News