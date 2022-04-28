College News

Melissa Crystal, of Point Pleasant, was recently named to the winter 2022 President's List at Sherman College of Chiropractic.

Paul Biagi of Vineland, was recently recognized for academic achievement during Lebanon Valley College's Natural Sciences Award ceremony and won the Outstanding Senior in Actuarial Science Award and Outstanding Senior in Analytical Finance.

Lauren Vandenberg of Northfield, was recently inducted into Phi Alpha Epsilon, at Lebanon Valley College.

Rhiannon Giannetti, of Galloway was recently awarded the Elaine Stewart-Tyrrell Memorial Scholarship at Centenary University.

Dean's List

Joseph Iannelli, of Ventnor City, was recently named to the winter 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

William Mack, of Marmora, was recently named to the winter 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.