College News

Courtney Randik, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Tiffany Dang, of Ventnor, was inducted into the inaugural class of the Delta Chi chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha), the National Honor Society for First Generation College Students.

Cayla Sydow, of Mays Landing, is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the Winter 2021-22 season. Sydow, a graduate of Cedar Creek High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science at Lebanon Valley College. Sydow was a member of the women’s swimming team.