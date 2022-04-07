 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College News

College News

  • 0

Dean’s List

Courtney Randik, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Honor Society

Tiffany Dang, of Ventnor, was inducted into the inaugural class of the Delta Chi chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha), the National Honor Society for First Generation College Students.

Student Athlete

Cayla Sydow, of Mays Landing, is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the Winter 2021-22 season. Sydow, a graduate of Cedar Creek High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in actuarial science at Lebanon Valley College. Sydow was a member of the women’s swimming team.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beware of Burnout

COVID-19, Russia, inflation. It seems like I hear these words 500 times a day. There always seems to be a new crisis which can potentially neg…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News