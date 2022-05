Danielle Schuster, of Northfield, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Clemson University.

Kaci Neveling, of Egg Harbor Township, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at The College of New Jersey.

Dean’s List

Janisa Middleton, of Pleasantville, was recently named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Colgate University.