College News

Graduation
Aliya Mahmud, of Mays Landing, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Daniel Stinson, of Brigantine, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Ronald Garbutt, of Port Republic, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Melissa Yousef, of Marmora, has earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.
Kellie Dean, of Egg Harbor, has earned an Associate of Arts from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Dean list
Suzanna Dietrich, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Shippensburg University.
Maeve Faherty, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Kaley Fitzpatrick, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Jenna Wilkinson, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Mia Watson, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Ronald Bonilla, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Grace Wilson, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Cleo Bradshaw, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Arneet Bhatti, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Sophia Edwards, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
April Kachnic, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Ava Hoch, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Amanda Crisham, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Savannah Robertson, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Tiffany Dang, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Chelsea Stack, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Jennifer Tran, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Johanna Baronowitz, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Calvin Simon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Alexa Albert, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Elena Marcato, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Nayelli Rios, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Denise Franchesca Solomon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Alex Pieretti, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Andrew Gates, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Abbigail Erbacher, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Niki Danz, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Jess Kershenblatt, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Andrea Besas, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Jacob Dembin, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Shiah Stowe, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Kayla Carlamere, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Katlyn Diaz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Ariel Mcallister, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Kristina Gitsas, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Austin Wolcott, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Julia Pestalozzi, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
William Flynn, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Anna McCabe, of Corbin City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Taronjanee Jones, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Molly Hoffmann, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Karen Greenwood, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Delaney Tice, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Lex Jamison, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Genesis Chidi, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Montclair State University.
Erika Malouf, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Hunter Paone, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Madison Kahn, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Lehigh University.
Rachel Lischin, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Lehigh University.
Joseph Rogers, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Lehigh University.
Daniel Wise, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Lehigh University.
Jeffrey Toth, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Belmont University.
Alexsia Light, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Belmont University.
Robin Spector, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Kutztown University.
Kelly N Askins, of Galloway, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Kutztown University.
Trey A Henry, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Kutztown University.
Shannon Conover, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Reghan Handley, of Woodbine, was named to fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Joshua Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Courtney Reed, of Galloway, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Courtney Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at The University of Alabama.
Benjamin Harvey, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list Honors at Roger Williams University.
Rae Anna Schutz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Springfield College.
Jordyn A. Myers, of Galloway Township, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Stockton University.
Jason Reedie, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Megan Reeves, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Bailey Arena, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Samantha Schmidt, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Edward McGettigan, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Grace Venneman, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Aaron Lam, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Natalie Weeks, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Michael Brown, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
John Paytas, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ava Zanaras, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Molly McGregor, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Savannah Goff, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Madison Hafetz, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Zachary Mansueto, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Lucas Mansueto, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Angelo DeRosa, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Erica Wray, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Riley Mostecki, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Gabriella Runte, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ayden Notaro, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Jessica Owen, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Julia Kasinski, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Thomas Oves, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Samantha Wagner, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Milica Dukova, of Ocean City, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Hannah Stanks, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Tyler Werman, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ava Elisano, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Jaida Fleck, of Cape May Court House, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Alexis O'Keefe, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Raicheal Robbins, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ian Aungst, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Bryanna Mastro, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Kallista Kuhn, of Longport, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Jacob LaMonaca, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Ava Ritzel, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Sarah Devenny, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Harrison Horn, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Gillian Reid, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Patrick Gilbride, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Jackson D'Ambrosio, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Olivia Chowdhury, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Erik Roell, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Brandon Berrio, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Angel Casanova, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.
Giovanna Evans, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Muhlenberg College.
Chloe Selover, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2021 Dean's list at Muhlenberg College.
William Mack, of Marmora, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Fla.
Jeremy Heyder, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at New England Institute of Technology.
Julia Jett, of Cape May Court House, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at The University of Scranton.
Matthew Chiari, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2021 fall Dean's List at The University of Scranton.