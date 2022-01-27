College News

Jacob LaMonaca, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Ava Ritzel, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Sarah Devenny, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Harrison Horn, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Gillian Reid, of Margate, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Patrick Gilbride, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Jackson D'Ambrosio, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Olivia Chowdhury, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Erik Roell, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.

Brandon Berrio, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at University of Delaware.