CMC Chamber Education Foundation elects Terry Budd president

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation elected Therese Budd president of the board of trustees at its Jan. 27 meeting.
Budd retired from Atlantic Cape Community College as the dean of administration, capping off a fulfilling and generous 40-year career in education. Among her many responsibilities, Budd oversaw the planning and construction of the Cape May County Campus of Atlantic Cape and coordinating Master Plan activities.
As president, Budd brings a wealth of volunteer experience to the Chamber Education Foundation from her activities in many state, regional and national professional organizations. Most notably, she served on the board of the National Association of the College and University Business Officers and as co-chair of the 100th Anniversary Committee for the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers.
When asked why she invests her time in the Chamber Education Foundation, Budd said, “As one of 13 children, college tuition was not in the family budget, so paying for college was a gift I had to buy myself. I say ‘gift’ because a good education is the greatest gift you can give yourself. It is my hope that the work of the foundation will continue to increase dollars for both post-secondary and college scholarships, giving the gift of education to improve lives and our community.”
The foundation also elected Issan Acosta, of OceanFirst Bank in Ocean City, as vice president; Laura Bishop, of Laura Bishop Communications, as secretary; and Elizabeth Hulitt, of Sturdy Savings Bank in Cape May Court House, as treasurer.
Elected to the board of trustees were Bill Davis, consultant with Avalon Flooring; Doug Burke, of Burke Motor Group; Amy Mahon from Reich Asset Management; Maura McMahon Primus from the McMahon Insurance Agency; Jim Ridgway with the J. Byrne Agency; and Dennis Roberts of Bellevue Tavern.
The CMC Chamber Education Foundation sponsors education programs to strengthen the county’s workforce and job readiness, promote leadership development and support continued education through scholarship opportunities. Its flagship programs include Leadership Cape May County, a program that develops informed, committed and qualified business, community and civic leaders for Cape May County; the Jersey Cape Experience Customer Service Training Program, which provides free training for front line staff, managers and supervisors in the tourism industry; and promoting Healthy Communities in Cape May County.
The premier event to support the foundation’s programs is the FORE Education Golf Tournament, which features an honoree each year, a generous individual from Cape May County who champions education causes. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 tournament did not include the celebration dinner and the 2021 honoree will again be Francey Burke of the Burke Motor Group and Burke Promise in recognition of Burke’s dedication to a vast array of efforts supporting education in Cape May County.
Currently, applications for the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation High School Scholarships are being accepted through the chamber’s online portal. See CapeMayCountyChamber.com, click on "About" then select "Education Foundation" and "Scholarships" from the menu. Application links are in the text.