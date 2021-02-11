CMC Chamber Education Foundation elects Terry Budd president

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation elected Therese Budd president of the board of trustees at its Jan. 27 meeting.

Budd retired from Atlantic Cape Community College as the dean of administration, capping off a fulfilling and generous 40-year career in education. Among her many responsibilities, Budd oversaw the planning and construction of the Cape May County Campus of Atlantic Cape and coordinating Master Plan activities.

As president, Budd brings a wealth of volunteer experience to the Chamber Education Foundation from her activities in many state, regional and national professional organizations. Most notably, she served on the board of the National Association of the College and University Business Officers and as co-chair of the 100th Anniversary Committee for the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers.

When asked why she invests her time in the Chamber Education Foundation, Budd said, “As one of 13 children, college tuition was not in the family budget, so paying for college was a gift I had to buy myself. I say ‘gift’ because a good education is the greatest gift you can give yourself. It is my hope that the work of the foundation will continue to increase dollars for both post-secondary and college scholarships, giving the gift of education to improve lives and our community.”