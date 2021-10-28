Clothesline Project brings domestic violence awareness to Atlantic Cape

MAYS LANDING —In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to spread awareness to the campus community, Atlantic Cape Community College welcomed Avanzar and The Clothesline Project to the Student Center at its Mays Landing campus Thursday, Oct. 21.

Avanzar is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence. The Clothesline Project is a visual display designed to bring awareness to assault and abuse by hanging T-shirts designed by victims of violence, or their loved ones, that share their stories.

Students, faculty and staff were invited to decorate their own T-shirts as part of the project.

According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. In New Jersey, domestic homicides made up 14% of all homicides reported in 2016.

Advocates like Donna D’Andrea, legal services coordinator for Avanzar, say there is always a need for more awareness about this type of violence, which is where The Clothesline Project comes in.