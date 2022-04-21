Civil War speaker at Cape May County Museum on April 21

CAPE MAY — The Cape May County Civil War Round Table will host speaker Eric Buckland, who will present the life of Commander John Singleton Mosby, on Thursday.

The meeting is 7 p.m. at the Cape May County Museum on Route 9 in Cape May Court House.

The meeting is open to the public.

Buckland is a retired lieutenant colonel with 22 years in the Special Forces who is widely recognized as a Civil War expert, having presented several times on the C-Span history channel.

Mosby is infamous as a "thorn in the side" of the North for successfully raiding Northern cities and armies while leading Mosby's Raiders. Additional information about this and future meetings can be found at cmccwrt.com.