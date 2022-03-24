 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christ Child Society Spring Fling

  • 0

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Christ Child Society will hold its annual Spring Fling “Beacon of Hope” on Sunday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road. A luncheon will be served and entertainment provided by Bittersweet Duo. Raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 will be offered. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds benefit children in need. Call 609-536-2865 for reservations and menu choices as soon as possible as seating will be limited.

