CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Christ Child Society will hold its annual Spring Fling “Beacon of Hope” on Sunday, April 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road. A luncheon will be served and entertainment provided by Bittersweet Duo. Raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 will be offered. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds benefit children in need. Call 609-536-2865 for reservations and menu choices as soon as possible as seating will be limited.
Christ Child Society Spring Fling
- Marie Shoap Submitted
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg discusses women’s suffrage at Atlantic Cape on International Women’s Day
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — From local suffragists like Dille Hastings and Katherine Hand to national icons like Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research and Stockton University are pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition “Afte…
STONE HARBOR – The Wetlands Institute is pleased to welcome three new directors to its Leadership Team. Joining the organization are Anne Bric…
SOMERS POINT — March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, a chance to honor the doctors and medical professionals who dedicate their lives to caring f…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County’s 4-H Horse Council will host the return of the Cape May County 4-H Golf Tournament in April after COVI…
CAMDEN – Beginning next week and into the fall months, New Jersey American Water will perform the annual flushing of its water distribution sy…
The next JBC Travel Community trip to Israel will take place Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, 2023. The nine-night trip will include highlights in Tel Aviv,…
David Van Vorst, of Cape May County, was among seven farmers and others actively involved in New Jersey agriculture to receive Distinguished S…
Whether in a supermarket, walking in our yards or out on a hike, we have all seen fungi. They are everywhere. Over 2 million species of fungi …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE