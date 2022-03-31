Christ Child Society Spring Fling Luncheon

“BEACON OF HOPE” is the theme of the Christ Child Society’s Spring Fling Luncheon to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. The music entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo. Raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 will be offered. Profits from this event enable the CCS to continue their mission of helping children in need through various agencies in our area.