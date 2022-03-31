 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christ Child Society Spring Fling Luncheon

“BEACON OF HOPE” is the theme of the Christ Child Society’s Spring Fling Luncheon to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Shore Club, 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. The music entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo. Raffle prizes, gift baskets and a 50/50 will be offered. Profits from this event enable the CCS to continue their mission of helping children in need through various agencies in our area.

Tickets are $40 and reservations and menu choice must be made by calling 609-536-2865.

