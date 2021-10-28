Christ Child Society luncheon fundraiser

CAPE MAY — Join the Christ Child Society of Cape May County for Card & Games Day on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Shore Club on 1170 Golf Club Road, Cape May Court House. There will be cards, board games and bingo, 50/50, door prizes and Chinese auction.

The menu includes chicken breast, tossed salad, potato puree, string beans or roasted salmon, rice and stir fried vegetables, Key Lime Pie for dessert, iced tea, coffee and hot tea.

Please bring your friends for an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

Also, bring your special card and board games if you like.

Call Stephanie 609-846-7006 before Nov. 5 for reservation and entrée choice. The tickets are $30 per person. Please leave a message with your name and phone number.