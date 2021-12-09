Chris Traficante is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for November 2021

CAPE MAY — Chris Traficante, of Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for November.

He was nominated for the honor by Cape May MAC Senior Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart for his work on set design for the 2021 Lessons of History (LOH) Team’s Distinguished Lecture Series performance of “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” on Oct. 10. He put significant time and effort into gathering or borrowing individual pieces to create the set and then spent the day of the event pulling it all together on stage.

Chris retired to Cape May after a career as an educator and administrator. He only recently became a member of the LOH team and jumped in with both feet. This year’s performance was unusual. ”’Give ‘Em Hell, Harry’ presented the team with new logistical challenges,” said Stewart. “We were required by contract to have a fully realized set portraying the Oval Office. Chris took the lead in planning the set and executing a few construction projects and then overseeing its installation with help from other team members and Cape May MAC’s Maintenance Department. We are so very grateful for his leadership, skills, creativity and hard work which all together made the scene come alive.”

Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about our year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit CapeMayMAC.org.