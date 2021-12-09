 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Traficante is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for November 2021
0 comments

Chris Traficante is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for November 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
120921-cat-cap-macvolunteerphoto.JPG

Chris Traficante is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for November 2021

 Cape May MAC, provided

CAPE MAY — Chris Traficante, of Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for November.

He was nominated for the honor by Cape May MAC Senior Outreach Strategist Mary Stewart for his work on set design for the 2021 Lessons of History (LOH) Team’s Distinguished Lecture Series performance of “Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” on Oct. 10. He put significant time and effort into gathering or borrowing individual pieces to create the set and then spent the day of the event pulling it all together on stage.

Chris retired to Cape May after a career as an educator and administrator. He only recently became a member of the LOH team and jumped in with both feet. This year’s performance was unusual. ”’Give ‘Em Hell, Harry’ presented the team with new logistical challenges,” said Stewart. “We were required by contract to have a fully realized set portraying the Oval Office. Chris took the lead in planning the set and executing a few construction projects and then overseeing its installation with help from other team members and Cape May MAC’s Maintenance Department. We are so very grateful for his leadership, skills, creativity and hard work which all together made the scene come alive.”

Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about our year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, visit CapeMayMAC.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cape May

Tis the Season for Fraud

Along with the increase in holiday shopping comes another less enjoyable time of the year, increased fraud. Back in the day, train or bank rob…

Cape May

Understanding Medicare

An area that I frequently see those nearing retirement get confused about is Medicare. This week we’ll cover what it is and isn’t. Let’s start…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News