Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation to hold Surf Fest in Ocean City July 29

OCEAN CITY — Friends, family and the community will converge on the city July 29 for a trio of fundraising events to support the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation. Events like Surf Fest, the Slide for Amyloidosis and the Taste of OC make this day a must for participants of all ages and skill sets, all while helping raise money and awareness for a great cause.

Wake up early to get the fun started with the 18th annual Chip Miller Surf Fest. A morning of surfing brings supporters and participants together at the Seventh Street surfing beach for the special event, which is equal parts fun and charitable. Participant skill sets range from those who may never stand up on their board to seasoned pros.

There are no losers at Surf Fest, just winners … and wet participants. Best of all, there are dozens of categories and awards for kids, adults, families, novices and experts, plus a mix of companies on site offering merchandise, clothing, surf gear and some freebies for the crowd.

Later in the day, the Miller foundation moves the party to the OC Waterpark at Plymouth Place and the Boardwalk for a night of water park excitement, complete with food. From 6 to 10 p.m. participants can enjoy full waterpark access. The Slide for Amyloidosis is supported by Subaru, Billabong, Copiers Plus and Uncle Bill’s Pancake House.

In addition to the slide time, evening participants can enjoy sample-sized servings of food from some of the best eateries in Ocean City. These outlets include a new entry to the event, Mallon’s Sticky Buns, plus longtime partners Sandwich Bar, Red’s Jersey Mex Café, the Hula Restaurant and Sauce Co., Express Pizza and Subs, Bungalow Bowls, Boyar’s Food Market and Hank Sauce.

All new for the Taste of OC, a professional chef from Redfish Catering will be on site preparing smoked pork and other tasty and fresh treats. These new eats and the ones guests have enjoyed for years are all part of the admission for the Taste of OC/Slide for Amyloidosis evening events.

Pricing varies per event, and the water park and taste option is capped at 400 attendees, though participation options remain.

Complete details on these events and the 2022 season schedule can be found at chipmiller.org or facebook.com/AmyloidosisAwareness. Can’t make the event? Donate via the Miller foundation website.