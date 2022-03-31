Cheryl Caliri Receives February 2022 New Jersey’s Heartland Hero Award

Heartland heroes are the epitome of love and compassion. Chery Caliri and her daughter, Hilary Van Horn, created one charity which flourished into several other charities to help individuals. This February, New Jersey’s Heartland would like to share her love for others by naming Cheryl Caliri as the February Heartland Hero.

Earth Angels for Dementia was initially founded to provide much needed support to caregivers who care for loved ones with dementia. After the mother and daughter duo lost their beloved husband/father in 2018 to dementia, they began Earth Angels. Caliri now runs multiple charities to uplift and support her community.

As the world changed with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so too did Earth Angels for Dementia. Caliri and Van Horn realized many in the community were caring for loved ones with COVID and came to the realization that “in times of need everyone is a caregiver.” Earth Angels started caring for the community in various ways.

After seeing the incredible amounts of stress endured by first responders, Caliri began a meal program for our healthcare heroes called “Gratitude to Go.” While many restaurants were closed and first responders themselves were fearful of contracting COVID, this program was a win-win for both local restaurants and healthcare heroes. First responders would be entitled to a free meal at participating restaurants with the understanding they would buy additional meals for their families. Visit https://www.earthangelsfordementia.org/gratitude-to-go to learn more about this program.

During Easter 2020, Caliri and her organization Earth Angels created 525 Easter baskets to give to children. In 2021, it was more than 300 Easter baskets. As Easter is upon us soon again, Earth Angels will return to this project and has hopes to provide more than 300 Easter baskets in 2022. In the past, they have graciously received funding and sponsorships to support this effort from organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Mays Landing Merchants Association, Angelic Health, and many others.

Furthermore, Cheryl created rebootacademy.us, and a corresponding YouTube channel to assist first responders in lowering their stress levels for overall wellbeing as well as increased immunity. Cheryl created one for healthcare workers too called Compassion Fatigue.

The Earth Angels Center for Healing Arts is located at 115 Route 50 in Mays Landing. The center is home to grief support groups, caregiver support groups, as well as training for caregivers. If you or someone you know would like to donate to this 501©3, you can donate at https://www.earthangelsfordementia.org/donate-volunteer or go to Earth Angels for Dementia Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/earthangelsfordementia. Cheryl and Earth Angels have been a tremendous boost and support to our NJ Heartland community.

While New Jersey’s Heartland is filled with hidden gems, its biggest treasures are the people who make the region a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family. All Heartland Heroes receive a Heartland Heroes certificate and gift basket in recognition of their award. To nominate your Heartland Hero, visit http://njheartland.org/live/heartland-heroes-nomination-form/.