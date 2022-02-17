Chef Murphy’s Chicken and Potatoes Community Food Tour Hosts Milestone Event at Rittenberg Manor in Egg Harbor City on Wednesday, February 23

Chef Murphy’s Chicken and Potatoes Community Food Tour will observe a milestone this month, serving its 10,000th free hot meal to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at Rittenberg Manor in Egg Harbor City. The Community Feeding Tour is Atlantic County’s leading hot food initiative, serving over 9,000 hot meals to the community.

Over the past year, the Community Feeding Tour has fed thousands of people in need, and has travelled to various churches, venues, and community centers throughout Atlantic County. It is a grab-n-go feeding initiative, aimed at providing 1,000 free hot meals monthly to families in need throughout Atlantic County. The Tour is founded and focused on unifying communities through the soulful “Murphy’s Chicken N Potatoes” dish. The goal is to aid in the healing process with the ongoing pandemic crisis and the racial tension faced by our local communities.

The Community Food Tour complete February tour schedule includes:

Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

Buena High School – 125 Weymouth Road, Buena

Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.

Charles P. Jefferies Tower Apartments – 227 N. Vermont Ave, Atlantic City

Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

Pleasantville Housing Authority – 156 N. Main Street, Pleasantville

Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

Turning Point Day Center – 1717 Leeds Ave, Atlantic City

Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.

Rittenberg Manor – 528 Philadelphia Ave, Egg Harbor City

This grab-n-go initiative allows for absolutely no contact with the public, with practices in place for social distancing and CDC recommended guidelines. There will also be carryall bags that allow for less wait times and social distancing among participants.

Organizers for the Community Feeding Tour are actively seeking endorsements ranging from $500+ to help support the movement. Businesses or organizations that are interested in endorsing the Community Feeding Tour can contact the organizers, here. For donations and sponsorships inquiries, please call 609-338-2829.

For additional information and dates for the Community Feeding Tour, please visit, www. CommunityFeedingTour.com.