Cheerleading competitions return to the Wildwoods Convention Center in February and March.

THE WILDWOODS – The Wildwoods Convention Center will host amazingly athletic and talented cheerleaders from throughout the country for cheer championships during the months of February and March.

The Spirit Brands National Cheerleading Championship features two days of aerial and acrobatic feats on Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday (times are subject to change). Admission will be charged at the door.

The Mid-Atlantic Cheer Championship will take over the Wildwoods Convention Center for three exciting days of cheer competition March 4-6. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4, and 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6. Admission fee for adults is $25 one day/$45 two days, children $15 one day/$25 two days.

For each event, all teams will compete on a 54’ by 42’ spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the judges’ votes. All performances will be choreographed to music and sound effects, and winning teams will be awarded trophies and banners.

For additional information about Spirit Brands’ cheerleading events, call 866-52-CHEER or visit www.SpiritBrands.org.