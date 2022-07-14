Celebrate Christmas in July at the 4-H Fair and Chicken BBQ July 21-23

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Come celebrate Christmas in July at the Cape May County 4-H Fair on July 21, 22 and 23 on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road. Admission is free.

The 4-H Fair, a Cape May County tradition, returns this year after a two-year hiatus with a theme of Christmas in July. There will be something for everyone, plus you are sure to see Santa Claus strolling the tree-lined fairgrounds.

“As the famous Dr. Seuss line goes, ‘Welcome Christmas as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.’ We are very excited to welcome everyone back to the 4-H Fair and celebrate once again with our family and friends,” said Lisa McVey-Fisher, 4-H Fair chair, Cape May County 4-H Foundation Inc.

Santa will be part of the parade officially opening the fair July 21 and will be available for photos on the 21st from 3:30 to 7 p.m., July 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. and July 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. The chicken barbecue, sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Agriculture, will take place nightly at 5 p.m., so come have dinner at the fair and visit Santa while you are there.

There will be plenty of Christmas spirit as 4-H clubs are decorating their gardens on the fairgrounds as part of the Christmas in July Garden Challenge. Don’t be surprised to see Christmas trees of all sizes, some made from unusual materials, colorful lights and more.

Listen closely, you may hear some Christmas music mixed in with a great lineup of live entertainment. Musical acts include Terry Lee Goffee, the Johnny Cash Experience, Scott Gager, John Wood, Jordyn Mulligan and the Shore Thing Band.

Other fair favorites include livestock and equestrian shows that are sure to have a holiday twist, a children’s discovery farm, and more than 50 vendors with delicious food and interesting items. Rides, games and more will be buzzing on the 4-H Fairgrounds’ midway as amusements return this year, and there will even be ax throwing.

A must see is the pet show, sponsored by Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies, on July 23 at 10 a.m. New, festive categories have been added, and the grand prize winner will receive free pet food for a year.

The public hours for the Cape May County 4-H Fair are 3 to 9 p.m. July 21 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 22 and 23. The 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House.

Limited premium parking is available at Atlantic Cape Community College, located next door to the fairgrounds, for a suggested $5 donation. Free parking is available at the Cape May County Park & Zoo with free, air-conditioned shuttle service to the fair provided by Fare Free Transportation.

For more information about the 4-H Fair, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, visit cmc4h.com, like us on Facebook at Cape May 4-H or on Instagram at cape_may_4h.

The 4-H Youth Development program is part of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. 4-H educational programs are offered to all youth, grades K-13, on an age-appropriate basis, without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.