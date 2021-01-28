Cathy Baldacchini is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for December

CAPE MAY — Cathy Baldacchini, of Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for December 2020.

Manager of Volunteer Engagement Ayeshah Dickerson nominated her for the honor. Baldacchini is Cape May MAC’s information technology manager. She stepped outside her usual role and volunteered to manage Scarecrow Alley this past fall and in coming years.

“Scarecrow Alley has been a part of the community for 11 years,” said Baldacchini. “It is an opportunity for local organizations to share something just a little bit quirky and a whole lot of fun with both residents and visitors.” Community members construct homemade scarecrows displayed in October on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St.

Baldacchini stepped in to take over managing the project, managing applications, planning grounds layout and coordinating with participants to mount their scarecrows. Director of Media Relations Susan Krysiak said Baldacchini went out of her way to encourage participation.

“I was so busy at the time, but I really wanted to participate. Cathy is so encouraging of everyone. She met me early on a Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. with hammer and stakes in hand to make sure my scarecrow could be included,” Krysiak said.