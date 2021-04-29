Carla Schaeffer and Laura McPherson featured at the Harbor Gallery in Cape May

The Harbor Gallery is pleased to announce their featured local artists for the month of May.

Mosaic artist Carla Schaeffer and varied artist Laura McPherson will display their works with an opening reception to meet the artists on May 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.

The show will remain on exhibit for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. The Nature Center will follow all CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines. Face coverings are required.

Carla Schaeffer brings new life to vintage treasures.

“I have always been an avid re-cycler/re-user/re-claimer, and after furnishing and filling my home with vintage finds, it is only natural that this would eventually carry over into my artwork," explains Carla. “As a mosaic, assemblage, ceramic, and jewelry artist, I enjoy piecing things together.”

Carla’s unique found art floral displays are lovingly created using vintage treasures that she has rescued from antique shops, thrift shops, and flea markets. Her love of gardening and the vibrancy of color in life is reflected in every piece she creates.