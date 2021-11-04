Caring For The Mullica River Watershed

Following up on the “Friends Along The Mullica” project, initially involving the eight towns that border the Mullica system on the Atlantic County side, I would like to highlight some reasons for the film. (See youtube Friends Along The Mullica). The towns could be considered representative of many New Jersey coastal rivers, estuaries and towns; but we are dealing locally with Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Port Republic, Galloway Township, Absecon, Brigantine and Atlantic City.
Noting the priceless value of an estuarine environment, we in these towns actually are stewards of the marine resources that support us and the ecosystem of our state and east coast. When we say that our meadows are “drowning in place” and that our Atlantic White Cedar trees are turning into “ghost forests”, this is serious stuff that connects far beyond our individual status. It requires massive involvement of science and technology; commitment by people and/or the wisdom to stay out of the way when necessary.
The Friends Along The Mullica project offers educational opportunities regarding our interaction with the Mullica River, certain tributaries and associated water features. These eight towns also share challenges from climate change, wetlands losses, stormwater management issues, flooding, invasive plants, wildlife habitat and management, littering, illegal dumping, damage from off-road vehicles, and more.
The Mullica River Watershed is considered the primary drainage system for about 568 square miles of the NJ Pinelands. This watershed approximately supports six state endangered, seven state threatened and 78 nongame species of conservation concern. The Mullica River estuary is considered an East Coast baseline by which other estuaries are measured. It is also roughly the dividing line between northern and southern species of fish and other marine life; although climate change is showing alterations in that dynamic. This is all the more reason for robust research and care in our watershed.
So, what can we each do to make a difference for our watershed ? Here are some things to consider:
• Pick up litter and dispose of it properly. Litter can be washed into storm drains and end up in our waterways.
• Keep surface areas that wash into storm drains free of pet waste, toxic chemicals, fertilizers and motor oil which eventually reach and impair our wetlands and waterways.
• Use native species when planting trees, shrubs and flowers to preserve ecological balance and to help feed indigenous species insects, birds and mammals.
• Reduce lawn areas and replace them with native plantings.
• Reduce the amount of impervious surface in your yard.
• Plant rain gardens in areas that collect water in your yard. These gardens sequester rainfall for short periods of time and filter impurities before they reach groundwater.
• Compost vegetable materials instead of disposing of them. Use compost, instead of chemical fertilizers, to enrich your soil.
• If you have a septic system, have it serviced regularly and avoid driving or parking over the underground components.
• Use phosphate-free laundry and dishwasher detergents. Phosphates encourage algae growth, which can suffocate aquatic life.
• Use paper and recycled products made from unbleached paper. Bleached paper contains toxic chemicals that can contaminate water.
• Use non-toxic products for household cleaning as well as lawn and garden care. Chemicals and fertilizers used before rain can wash into waterways.
So, yes, we can all make a difference. If you would like to take a “deeper dive” into Mullica Watershed protection you can do your own research, or contact Go Green Galloway for some of the following actions:
• Adopt a road, tributary, water body, or meadow area; commit to keeping these areas litter-free.
• Join with local activists to eradicate invasive plant species.
• Volunteer or donate to local watershed and environmental organizations.
• Be an advocate for water protection.
• Support policies that promote watershed health, the preservation of natural areas and climate change mitigation.
• Share your appreciation for the local environment with younger generations.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.