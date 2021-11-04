Caring For The Mullica River Watershed

Following up on the “Friends Along The Mullica” project, initially involving the eight towns that border the Mullica system on the Atlantic County side, I would like to highlight some reasons for the film. (See youtube Friends Along The Mullica). The towns could be considered representative of many New Jersey coastal rivers, estuaries and towns; but we are dealing locally with Hammonton, Mullica Township, Egg Harbor City, Port Republic, Galloway Township, Absecon, Brigantine and Atlantic City.

Noting the priceless value of an estuarine environment, we in these towns actually are stewards of the marine resources that support us and the ecosystem of our state and east coast. When we say that our meadows are “drowning in place” and that our Atlantic White Cedar trees are turning into “ghost forests”, this is serious stuff that connects far beyond our individual status. It requires massive involvement of science and technology; commitment by people and/or the wisdom to stay out of the way when necessary.