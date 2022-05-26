Caring for our lawn and the environment together

The American lawn has been a sense of pride and commitment to many, and has a long history going back over 200 years. The care of our lawn continues to evolve as we learn more about the science behind it. We also continue to learn how our lawns affect the environment around us. Below are some interesting lawn history facts and some suggestions on how we can make lawn care coexist with the environment we need to protect.

1700s: Landscape designers in England and France premiered the concept of closely cut grass in gardens.

1830s: A textile engineer in England adapted a carpet cutter for use cropping grass.

1871: The first lawn sprinkler was patented, complete with pipes and rubber hoses.

1888: New York became home to America’s first golf course.

1938: The Fair Labor Standard Act made 40-hour work week more standard, giving Americans more time for lawn care.

1940s: Post World War II rotary lawn mowers surged in popularity. Mower sales went from 139,000 in 1946 to 4.2 million in 1959.

1950-1960s: American suburbs grew along with the popularity of lawns.

1970-1980s: USDA research adapted grass varieties for home lawns.

1990s-2000s: Turf grass science advanced quickly creating more options for lawns.

Lawn care does have an impact on our environment. Overuse of pesticides reduces beneficial insects, runs off into our waterways and leaches into our groundwater. Birds, squirrels and other animals are affected because they eat the plants and insects that have pesticides in them. Have you ever seen a pond in a suburban development in the summer that has a brilliant green color? It is from algae caused by excess nitrogen in synthetic fertilizers. This algae bloom is toxic to animals that may use the water, even your dog who wants to go for a swim.

Here are a few suggestions to consider in creating a healthy, more organic yard this growing season:

Set the mower height at 3-inch minimum. You will mow less and it will create more healthy grass plants as they photosynthesize more efficiently.

Leave the clipping on the lawn, they will act as free fertilizer as they break down.

Water deeply and less frequent, helping to create deeper grass plant root systems.

If additional fertilizer is needed, choose organic varieties.

Use natural color mulches around the yard that do not contain added color dye.

Reduce or stop using pesticides and herbicides.

If possible, consider switching to battery/electric lawn care equipment.

If you have areas where grass doesn’t grow well, don’t force it. Seek other alternatives, like native perennials.

Accept a few imperfections in the lawn, they are natural and not always perfect.

Check out Rutgers Cooperative Extension online, they have a wealth of information and facts on lawn care.

With a few tweaks in our approach to lawn care, we can continue to create a great look and support the environment in a positive way.