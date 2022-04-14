Cara’s Love Charity to Hold First Golf Tournament, May 19

VENTNOR – Cara’s Love, a charity founded by the Bluth, Surace, and Schaffer families following the passing of Cara Surace Bluth, an Atlantic County educator who died from COVID-19 in February 2021 at the age of 45, will hold its first golf tournament fundraiser on Thursday, May 19 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.

The charity also will award its first scholarship this year to a student graduating from Atlantic City or one of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional high schools interested in pursuing a career in education. The deadline is May 1 and applications are available at caraslove.com.

“Cara found her calling as an educator,” her mother, Joetta Surace, also a career educator and an administrator in Egg Harbor Township, said. “She devoted herself to her students as a teacher at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City and she adored the students and staff at Hess School in Hamilton Township. We want to remember her and help to spread her message of joy and laughter by helping to encourage other people who share her passion for teaching to enter the profession.”

Cara grew up in Port Republic before attending Absegami High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University and worked in Washington, DC for 10 years before returning home to pursue a teaching career. While teaching first grade in Atlantic City, she earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Stockton University. She was a long-time resident of Ventnor and loved spending time on the beach blocks from her house.

“We’re hoping to raise the profile of our charity with this golf tournament and encourage the community to support our efforts to provide scholarships for future educators,” said Cara’s husband, Scott Bluth, an avid golfer and member at Greate Bay. “In addition to the golf outing, we’re going to have lunch, a nice dinner, raffles, door prizes, a fantastic hole-in-one giveaway, and much more.”

For more information about the golf tournament, including sponsorship and donation opportunities, visit caraslovegolf.com. For more information about the charity, including the scholarship application, visit caraslove.com.

Cara’s Love charity is a 501c (3).