Cape Tech students support those in need

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Since spring of 2020, Cape Tech National Honor Society students have been volunteering their time and working hard to obtain donated items for the local community and Cape Regional Medical Center.

Gina Tack, NHS adviser, said, “I am very proud of these students, especially our officers. The students have given up their valuable time and are dedicated to our school and community. The students have demonstrated leadership and character and have gone out of their way to help those in need.”