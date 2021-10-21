Cape Tech students support Terrapin Conservation Project

Toft explained that all 10 of the hatchlings are raised from eggs extracted from female turtles who were killed crossing Stone Harbor Boulevard. The eggs were incubated at higher temperatures resulting in them all being born as females to replenish the decreasing female population of terrapins.

As part of the conservation efforts, Tech students utilize calipers to measure the carapace of the turtles and record their data. Throughout the year students will measure the specimens to determine their growth rate. The goal is to have these terrapins grow to be the size of a 3-4 year old terrapin by the end of this school year. This is done by giving them high quality food, light and freshwater. The turtles will have a much better chance of survival at this size when the students release them into the marsh this spring.