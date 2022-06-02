Cape Tech SkillsUSA students take home gold

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County Technical High School’s chapter of SkillsUSA took home the gold April 27 at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Cape Tech’s first-place finishers are the best in the state.

Cape Tech winners are Isabella Schmucker, barbering, gold; Nate Wenker, digital cinema production, gold; Noah Wenker, digital cinema production, gold; Esteban Benitez, HVAC postsecondary, gold; Mike Mastalski, HVAC-R, silver.

The students will travel to Atlanta in June to compete nationally and represent New Jersey at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

Jackie Holland, cosmetology teacher; Christopher Jones, communication arts technology teacher; and Charles Weiss, HVAC-R and sustainable energies teacher, are the students’ instructors.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. Its mission is to empower its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens.

For more information, visit skillsusa.org. For more information on Cape Tech, visit capemaytech.com.