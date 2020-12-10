Cape Regional’s Brodesser Cancer Center and Penn Medicine announce a broadened Penn Cancer Network relationship

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional’s Thomas and Claire Brodesser Jr. Cancer Center and Penn Medicine have broadened their Penn Cancer Network relationship.

The relationship will now include Penn Medicine’s provision of radiation oncology services at Cape Regional’s Brodesser Cancer Center, with on-site Penn Medicine radiation oncologists, technical review of all patient treatments, and access to the most advanced radiation therapy options available. Patients will also have access to state-of-the-art clinical trials and technology, including proton therapy, when needed, at Penn’s Roberts Proton Therapy Center — one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in the world.

“With our expanded relationship with the Penn Cancer Network, patients will now have access to world-class cancer care services close to home,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. “On behalf of the Cape Regional Health System board of trustees, leadership team and our Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr. Cancer Center team, I am excited to share this extraordinary announcement with our Cape May County community.”