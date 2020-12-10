Cape Regional’s Brodesser Cancer Center and Penn Medicine announce a broadened Penn Cancer Network relationship

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional’s Thomas and Claire Brodesser Jr. Cancer Center and Penn Medicine have broadened their Penn Cancer Network relationship.
The relationship will now include Penn Medicine’s provision of radiation oncology services at Cape Regional’s Brodesser Cancer Center, with on-site Penn Medicine radiation oncologists, technical review of all patient treatments, and access to the most advanced radiation therapy options available. Patients will also have access to state-of-the-art clinical trials and technology, including proton therapy, when needed, at Penn’s Roberts Proton Therapy Center — one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in the world.
“With our expanded relationship with the Penn Cancer Network, patients will now have access to world-class cancer care services close to home,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System. “On behalf of the Cape Regional Health System board of trustees, leadership team and our Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr. Cancer Center team, I am excited to share this extraordinary announcement with our Cape May County community.”
The Penn Cancer Network is a select group of community hospitals throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, collaborating with the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, a National Cancer Institute designated Comprehensive Cancer Center that received its third straight “exceptional” rating by the NCI in 2020, to provide high quality cancer care throughout our region. Penn's Cancer Network hospitals are recognized for their excellence in patient care and a commitment to improving the health and well-being of their community.
“Providing the highest quality cancer care and expanding access for patients across the region and beyond is a chief priority of the Penn Cancer Network,” said Robert H. Vonderheide, MD, DPhil, director of the Abramson Cancer Center and Vice President for Cancer Programs, University of Pennsylvania Health System. “In addition to giving more patients access to participation in clinical trials and advanced therapies, surgery, and radiation techniques, the Penn Caner Network provides the opportunity for true coordinated care allowing providers at both the Abramson Cancer Center and Thomas and Claire Brodesser Jr. Cancer Center to work together to evaluate patients thoughtfully in order to provide the right treatment plans for each individual.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!