Cape May woman receives Cape May MAC’s annual Honor Award

CAPE MAY — Janet Coupland, of this city, received the 2020 Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Honor Award at the organization’s annual meeting in November, in part for her volunteer role spearheading a more than two-year project as curator of the retrospective exhibit “50 Years of MAC.” The award is given out once a year to outstanding individuals who have made a significant contribution to the organization.
The exhibit celebrates the 50-year history of the leading historical and cultural tourism organization in Cape May, the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts, now Cape May MAC. The exhibit was opened in 2020 and will continue to be available to the public daily through October 2021, in the Carroll Gallery at the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St.
Since 2006, Coupland has been a Cape May MAC Physick House Museum interpreter and trolley tour guide.
“Not only has she excelled in those capacities, but she’s actually authored some of the material she’s shared with thousands of guests and tourgoers over that time,” board President Tom Carroll said. “These include, the new Magic & Mystery House Tour, the recently re-instituted Dr. Physick’s Neighborhood Walking Tour — which has fit in nicely due to the need for more outdoor activities because of COVID-19 — the wildly successful Cape Mayhem Trolley Tour (now Spirits & Oddities Trolley Tour) and a Physick Estate Self-guided Tour.”
Coupland has also served as a member of Cape May MAC’s Restoration and Collections Committee. But she is especially being honored for her work curating Cape May MAC’s 50th anniversary exhibit, a project that involved countless hours culling through hundreds of physical and digital document files and photographs, working with key people in the organization, and with Jean Barraclough who designed the exhibit, to present an accurate and exciting retrospective of the first 50 years of the organization.
“As if that exhibit effort wasn’t tiring enough to quarterback, she has agreed to be the volunteer coordinator of our intense and expansive archiving project, which will span the next few years or more,” Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine said. “In this role, Janet has already secured a CAPES grant from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Archives Conference to assist our effort with a professional consultant at no cost to us.”
Coupland lends her talents to other organizations, as well. She has volunteered with the Historic Preservation Commission of Cape May and provided research assistance to the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May.
Coupland came to Cape May MAC after retiring as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at a leading provider of loss adjusting, claims and risk management services to the insurance and self-insured marketplace. She earned certifications from a variety of professional organizations, including the American Management Association. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore and was ranked first in her class.