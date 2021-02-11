Cape May woman receives Cape May MAC’s annual Honor Award

Coupland has also served as a member of Cape May MAC’s Restoration and Collections Committee. But she is especially being honored for her work curating Cape May MAC’s 50th anniversary exhibit, a project that involved countless hours culling through hundreds of physical and digital document files and photographs, working with key people in the organization, and with Jean Barraclough who designed the exhibit, to present an accurate and exciting retrospective of the first 50 years of the organization.

“As if that exhibit effort wasn’t tiring enough to quarterback, she has agreed to be the volunteer coordinator of our intense and expansive archiving project, which will span the next few years or more,” Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine said. “In this role, Janet has already secured a CAPES grant from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Archives Conference to assist our effort with a professional consultant at no cost to us.”

Coupland lends her talents to other organizations, as well. She has volunteered with the Historic Preservation Commission of Cape May and provided research assistance to the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May.

Coupland came to Cape May MAC after retiring as executive vice president and chief administrative officer at a leading provider of loss adjusting, claims and risk management services to the insurance and self-insured marketplace. She earned certifications from a variety of professional organizations, including the American Management Association. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore and was ranked first in her class.