Cape May taxpayers return to City Hall

CAPE MAY — At the Feb. 2 City Council work session, City Manager Mike Voll announced that he has authorized the use of City Council Chambers for the monthly meetings of the Cape May Taxpayers Association. The meetings will be held 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held Thursday February 11 at 1PM.

Acting on a request from the association's board of directors, Voll said, “The taxpayers own City Hall and they have the right to use it in a secured area. It’s their meeting room, it’s their City Hall — that's why it’s open to them.”

The regular meetings of the board of directors have always welcomed members of the public and had been held traditionally in the City Hall auditorium.

For reasons still unclear, previous city administrations cancelled the association's use of the auditorium. Since that time, the association has met in a variety of venues provided by such entities as Sturdy Bank, Kiwanis and The Chalfont Hotel. These venues are no longer available because of the pandemic lockdown restrictions, which severely limited the association's ability to conduct business.

“We are very grateful to both City Manager Voll and the members of the City Council for this opportunity to return to our original venue,” said association President Jules Rauch. “While we recognize that the governor’s directives will not permit us to open our meetings to public attendance until further notice, we are urging the Cape May community to use our website, capemaytaxpayers.com, and our email, 2020cmtpa@gmail.com, to share with us their ideas, suggestions and comments. These will be the agenda for our coming meetings.”