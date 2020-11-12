 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May Strong T-shirt sales benefit Community Food Closet
0 comments

Cape May Strong T-shirt sales benefit Community Food Closet

  • 0
Cape May Strong T-shirt sales benefit Community Food Closet

A check in the amount of $6,000 was presented to the Cape May Community Food Closet.  The check was from the proceeds of Cape May Strong t-shirt sales.  Cape May Strong is a collaborative project of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, the City of Cape May, and Cape May Community Partners and was created from the City Manager’s Task Force to reopen Cape May as a result of the COVID 19 Pandemic.  Cape May Strong’s mission is to provide support and guidance to all local residents, seasonal homeowners, businesses, and visitors in Cape May, while keeping our community informed as we navigate the evolving COVID-19 situation. Pictured from left:  Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies, Executive Director of the Cape May Community Food Closet Veronica Scutaro and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May Doreen Talley.

 Laurie Howey Taylor / provided

The $6,000 proceeds of the Cape May Strong T-shirt sales was presented to the Cape May Community Food Closet. Cape May Strong is a collaborative project of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, the city of Cape May, and Cape May Community Partners and was created from the City Manager’s Task Force to reopen Cape May as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape May Strong’s mission is to provide support and guidance to all local residents, seasonal homeowners, businesses, and visitors in Cape May, while keeping the community informed as it navigates the evolving COVID-19 situation. Pictured, from left, are Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies, Executive Director of the Cape May Community Food Closet Veronica Scutaro and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May Doreen Talley.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News