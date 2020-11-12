Cape May Strong T-shirt sales benefit Community Food Closet

The $6,000 proceeds of the Cape May Strong T-shirt sales was presented to the Cape May Community Food Closet. Cape May Strong is a collaborative project of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, the city of Cape May, and Cape May Community Partners and was created from the City Manager’s Task Force to reopen Cape May as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cape May Strong’s mission is to provide support and guidance to all local residents, seasonal homeowners, businesses, and visitors in Cape May, while keeping the community informed as it navigates the evolving COVID-19 situation. Pictured, from left, are Cape May City Manager Jerry Inderwies, Executive Director of the Cape May Community Food Closet Veronica Scutaro and Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May Doreen Talley.