Cape May’s Independence Day parade is back

CAPE MAY — Come One, Come All and join the City of Cape May as they welcome back their annual Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 3 at noon. Lineup is at 11 a.m. on New Jersey and Philadelphia Avenues. Watch as the entertainment brings excitement to the city and travels down Beach Avenue from Philadelphia Avenue to Patterson Avenue.

A fun, new addition to the parade is the “Best Decorated” contest. Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage and show us their Red, White & Blue for a chance to win a prize. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be announced immediately following the parade in front of Convention Hall.

The parade is an annual event to honor our veterans and feature string bands along with many other performing groups, family entries, classic automobiles, veteran organizations, and local officials.

Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 before June 30.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/capemaycity/.