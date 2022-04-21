Cape May renews lease for Nature Center of Cape May

CAPE MAY — During the winter, the City Council agreed to continue its partnership with New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May by extending their agreement for 25 more years. Operations will remain on Delaware Avenue between the harbor and the newly preserved Sewell Tract. What’s better than celebrating a new beginning for the Nature Center on Earth Day 2022?

The original partnership between the city and New Jersey Audubon was established close to Earth Day 27 years ago when a Green Trust Project agreement, which preserved the southern shoreline of Cape May Harbor as well as several abandoned buildings, was promoted to be an ideal spot for a nature center. Local citizens and city leaders courted New Jersey Audubon to take over operations of the newly preserved property. At the time, N.J. Audubon was operating the nearby Cape May Bird Observatory as a leading international presence in bird conservation and environmental education primarily for an adult audience. The opportunity was ripe for a place for children and their families to have a facility of their own to learn about the natural world.

This Friday, the leadership of New Jersey Audubon, President Eric Stiles and Vice President of Education Dale Rosselet, will join Nature Center staff, city officials and volunteers to mark the milestone of the past 27 years and celebrate the signing of the lease for the next 25-year chapter. All are welcome to attend the ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at 1612 Delaware Ave., which will include a few words by officials, a tree planting, a presentation by children attending the Spring Break Outdoors nature program and refreshments.

For more information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/capemaycity.