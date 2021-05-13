 Skip to main content
Cape May Office of Emergency Management gets a new coordinator
CAPE MAY — In a ceremony led by Mayor Zack Mullock and City Manager, Michael J. Voll, Robert W. Elwell Sr., was sworn in as the new Office of Emergency Management Coordinator.

The Office of Emergency Management Coordinator is integral to the City of Cape May. Elwell Sr. brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a vast career path. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has held various professional designations and responsibilities within Cape May City, including City Councilman and Mayor.

“It is imperative for the City to maintain a well-organized and well thought out plan for managing any major natural or man-made disasters. I will continue my work on projects that support this effort,” Elwell Sr. said.

