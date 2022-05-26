Cape May Music Festival through June 30

CAPE MAY — This year’s 33rd annual Cape May Music Festival, presented by Cape May MAC, continues with an all-live, in-person, indoor and outdoor concert schedule through June 30. The festival offers music in a variety of genres including classical, chamber, brass band, jazz and Americana. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404.

Events are as follows:

Bach’s Lunches

Wednesdays, May 25 & June 15: 12:30 p.m.

Vintage, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May.

$50 adults, $45 Cape May MAC members.

Lunch and a classical music mini concert combine for a wonderful afternoon at Vintage. A chef’s selection luncheon accompanies classical music performances by members of the Bay Atlantic Symphony.

Thursday, May 26: 7 p.m.

New York Chamber Ensemble presents “ChamberJazz with Ted Rosenthal and The New York Chamber Ensemble: A Tribute to Billy Strayhorn”

The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May.

$30 Adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.

Artists: Ted Rosenthal, piano; Susan Rotholz, flute; TBA, saxophone; Eliot Bailen, cello; Thomson Kneeland, double bass; Chris Parker, drums

Atlantic Brass Band

Sunday, May 29: 7 p.m.

Rotary Bandstand, 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. Rain location: Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May

Free admission.

The award-winning Atlantic Brass Band, under the baton of Salvatore Scarpa, returns to Cape May with an exciting new program of rousing band music, the perfect high note for Memorial Day weekend.

George Mesterhazy Tribute Concert: “We Gather Together”

Sunday, June 5: 7 p.m.

Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Cape May.

$35 adults, $30 Cape May MAC members and $25 students under 18.

Jazz pianist George Mesterhazy’s musical friends and colleagues gather once again after a two-year hiatus for this musical tribute that continues the annual concert tradition that George started years ago. We Gather Together marks 10 years since George’s death, and this annual remembrance concert features original arrangements of select classic songs.

New York Chamber Ensemble presents “The Genius of the Women Composers, Past and Present”

Thursday, June 9: 7 p.m.

The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May.

$30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.

Florence Price — Five Folksongs in Counterpoint for string quartet

Fanny Mendelssohn String Quartet in E flat

Friends of the Cape May Music Festival present “A Musical Intermezzo”

Friday, June 10: 3 p.m.

Vintage, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May.

$50 adults and $45 Cape May MAC members.

Enjoy an intimate classical music performance over light refreshments at Vintage presented by Friends of the Cape May Music Festival featuring Eliot Bailen, Susan Rotholz and Jed Gaylin.

Bay Atlantic Symphony

Thursday, June 16: 7 p.m.

The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May.

$30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.

Copland — Appalachian Spring for 13 instruments

Danzi — Concertante:

Solo flute & clarinet

Mozart — Symphony No. 33, Bb, K.319

New York Chamber Ensemble presents “A Brahms Masterpiece plus Gems from Bloch and (Quantz)”

Thursday, June 23: 7 p.m.

The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 612 Franklin St., Cape May.

$30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.

Brahms Piano Quintet in F Minor

Bloch Suite Modale for flute and strings

Susan Rotholz, flute; Michael Roth, violin; TBA, violin; Sarah Adams, viola; Eliot Bailen, cello; Daniel Bailen, double bass

Paula Johns

Saturday, June 25 (rain date June 26): 7 p.m.

Emlen Physick Estate Outdoor Stage, 1048 Washington St., Cape May.

$30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.

Paula Johns and her trio return to the outdoor stage at the Physick Estate, with music from the Great American Songbook, including Gershwin, Porter and Jerome Kern, mixed in with a little Steely Dan, Roberta Flack and Stevie Wonder, then sprinkled with a touch of Dionne Warwick.

Bay Atlantic Symphony

Thursday, June 30: 7 p.m.

Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May.

$35 adults, $30 Cape May MAC members and $25 students under 18.

Tchaikovsky Violin concerto

Intermission

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

The Cape May Music Festival is presented by Cape May MAC with major sponsorship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, along with John and Sylvia Baer, Madison Resorts and Brown & Brown Insurance, and additional support from generous businesses, organizations and individuals.

Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) is a multifaceted, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Membership is open to all. Visit capemaymac.org/support/membership to learn more. For information about Cape May MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals and special events, visit capemaymac.org. For information about historic accommodations, contact Cape May Historic Accommodations at capemaylodging.com. For information about restaurants, accommodations and shopping, call the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May at 609-884-5508.